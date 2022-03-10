U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.68. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 7,167,389 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in U.S. Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period.

About U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

