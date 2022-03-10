U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.01 Million

Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) to announce $130.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.61 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $555.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $560.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $582.46 million, with estimates ranging from $580.22 million to $584.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $97.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.