UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

