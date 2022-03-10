UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,882 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 94,410 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.71. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

