UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,279 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $134.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.46. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $128.82 and a twelve month high of $188.76.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $132.15 per share, with a total value of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

