UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $14,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $49,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 377,251 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 88,574 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth $41,660,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,242,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

