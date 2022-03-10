UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period.

SPXL opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.00. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

