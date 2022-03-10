UBS Group AG Has $5.87 Million Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHT. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of PHT opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $11.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

