UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.61. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

