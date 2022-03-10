UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,407,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares in the last quarter.

PJP opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.61. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

