UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 123,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTM shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

DTM stock opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

