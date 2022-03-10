UBS Group AG Purchases 37,192 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

NYSE:WLL opened at $82.39 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

