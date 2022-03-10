UBS Group AG Sells 1,192,100 Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 113,762.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $232.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Portman Ridge Finance Profile (Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

