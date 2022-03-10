UBS Group Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

DEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.04) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($29.89) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.87 ($27.03).

DEC traded up €0.84 ($0.91) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €21.00 ($22.83). The stock had a trading volume of 236,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.06. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($40.11).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

