UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells $67,100.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UMH stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 6,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,687. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.