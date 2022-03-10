Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.52.

NYSE:UAA opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

