United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.
Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.
In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
