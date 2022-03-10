United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 93,230 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

