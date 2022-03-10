United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 80,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 594,774 shares.The stock last traded at $33.66 and had previously closed at $37.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

