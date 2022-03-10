United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 80,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 594,774 shares.The stock last traded at $33.66 and had previously closed at $37.44.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47.
In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)
