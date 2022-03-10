United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,601 shares.The stock last traded at $115.50 and had previously closed at $114.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.23. The company has a market capitalization of $659.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 24,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,024.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,090.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 325.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

