Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Uniti Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

