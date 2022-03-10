Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.900-$12.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.42 billion-$13.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.88 billion.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average of $135.01. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

