Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of UBA opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.26 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,210 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 63,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

