USDJ 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.58 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, USDJ has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC on major exchanges. USDJ has a market cap of $14.86 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.26 or 0.06597240 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,358.81 or 0.99820705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042133 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

