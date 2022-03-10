UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

NYSE USER traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.54. 6,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,074. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USER shares. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

