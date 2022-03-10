V.F. Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $52.93. 25,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. V.F. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

