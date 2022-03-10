Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Valeo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($35.87) to €26.00 ($28.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Valeo has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33.

About Valeo (Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valeo (VLEEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.