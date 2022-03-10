Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tenret Co LLC

Tenret Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 12.9% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.19. 103,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,311. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $247.82 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

