Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Position Raised by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $902,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $500,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000.

Shares of MGK traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.93. 27,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,458. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.91 and a 1-year high of $266.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.41 and a 200-day moving average of $245.07.

