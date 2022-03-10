Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 322,516 shares.The stock last traded at $103.06 and had previously closed at $103.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after buying an additional 37,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

