Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 933,187 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,604,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,311,000 after acquiring an additional 465,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.63. The company had a trading volume of 179,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,446. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.