Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Vaso shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 59,412 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a market cap of $12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO)
