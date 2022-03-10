VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 294.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VBIV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $391.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 24.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

