Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.77. The company had a trading volume of 32,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,085. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.05 and its 200 day moving average is $271.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $177.39 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

