Velas (VLX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.69 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $506.80 million and $7.69 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,272,197,523 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

