Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells $13,325,000.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $13,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $414.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

