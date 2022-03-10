Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

