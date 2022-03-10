Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Short Interest Update

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,029,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VRUS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 301,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,480. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

