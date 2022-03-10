Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NYSE RBOT opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

