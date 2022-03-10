Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Vicarious Surgical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

