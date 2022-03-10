VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director Michael D. Rumbolz Purchases 2,000 Shares

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.