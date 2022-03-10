VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Director Michael D. Rumbolz Purchases 2,000 Shares

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:VICI opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
