Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Martin P. Waters Sells 75,303 Shares of Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
