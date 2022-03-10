Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Martin P. Waters Sells 75,303 Shares of Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

