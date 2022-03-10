ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $705.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.25.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
About ViewRay (Get Rating)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ViewRay (VRAY)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.