ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $705.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ViewRay has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

