ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $705.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
