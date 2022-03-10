ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,732. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $705.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 156.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ViewRay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

