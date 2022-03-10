VIMworld Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $7,094.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIMworld has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

