Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Short Interest Up 26.0% in February

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 758,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

VIRX opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

