Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Receives $33.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 42.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 5,399.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

