Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
AIO opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94.
In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,302 shares of company stock worth $160,610.
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
