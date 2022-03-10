Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

AIO opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Cogan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,302 shares of company stock worth $160,610.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

