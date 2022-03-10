Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of JOET traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,016. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $33.31.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET)
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.