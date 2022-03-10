Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Short Interest Update

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JOET traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,016. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000.

