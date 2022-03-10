Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

NYSE V traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.50. The company had a trading volume of 380,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,708. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

