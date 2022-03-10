Visteon (NYSE:VC) Shares Gap Down to $97.58

Shares of Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.58, but opened at $95.12. Visteon shares last traded at $97.35, with a volume of 450 shares traded.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Visteon (NYSE:VC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.