Visteon (NYSE:VC) Shares Gap Down to $97.58

Shares of Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.58, but opened at $95.12. Visteon shares last traded at $97.35, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VC. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

